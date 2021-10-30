In-form Dom Telford notches hat-trick as Newport sink Stevenage

Striker Dom Telford hit a hat-trick as Newport enjoyed a comprehensive 5-0 win over Stevenage at a rain-soaked Rodney Parade.

Telford kept up his superb recent form to take his tally to 10 goals in 10 games this season and help maintain James Rowberry’s 100 per cent start as manager.

The first arrived after the Stevenage defence failed to deal with a Robbie Willmott cross in the 12th minute and Telford was in the right place to bundle the ball home.

His second, after 28 minutes, was a deflected effort after midfielder Oli Cooper had intercepted a Scott Cuthbert pass and played the striker in.

Telford then turned provider for strike partner Courtney Baker-Richardson, teeing up the former Swansea man for a fierce drive into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 34th minute.

Rowberry’s men continued to dominate after the break as Telford curled in from the edge of the area for his hat-trick three minutes after the restart.

Finn Azaz added a fifth when he found the top corner from 20 yards two minutes later.