Queen’s Park stay top after playing out draw with Cove

Queen’s Park survived having a man sent off as the Scottish League One leaders drew 3-3 at second-placed Cove Rangers.

Rory McAllister gave Cove the lead after five minutes when he finished off a fine move from Fraser Fyvie and Mitchel Megginson.

Bob McHugh got Queen’s Park on level terms as he scored for the third game in a row.

Queen’s Park then went ahead just before the break as Louis Longridge netted the rebound after McHugh’s shot hit the post.

Queen’s Park were reduced to 10 men after 66 minutes when Simon Murray was shown a red card.

The home side were back on level terms as Megginson headed in three minutes later and they took the lead with 13 remaining as McAllister and Stuart Morrison challenged for the ball, with the defender looking like he got the last touch.

The lead lasted six minutes as Michael Doyle headed in a cross from Longridge to make it 3-3 and earn his side a point.

Montrose moved up to third despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Peterhead.

Airdrie’s 2-1 defeat at Alloa saw them drop to fourth as Euan Henderson scored both goals for the home side. Callum Fordyce got a late consolation for the visitors.

Kyle Connell set up Liam Newton for the opener then scored the second as East Fife beat Dumbarton 2-1. Conner Duthie scored late on for the home side.

Ten-man Falkirk won 3-1 at Clyde as Michael Ruth, Craig McGuffie and Charlie Telfer scored and Steven Hetherington was sent off. David Goodwillie scored a penalty for Clyde.