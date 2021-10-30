‘Let’s get to 50 points’ – Mark Robins dismisses talk of promotion for Coventry

Manager Mark Robins was keen to play down Coventry’s promotion credentials after the 1-0 win at lowly Hull.

Robins’ side are fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table and claimed another three points thanks to Matty Godden’s ninth-minute header.

But the Sky Blues manager said: “Let’s get to 50 (points). We’ll take every game at a time as this league is tough.

“We’ve got a really tough week ahead of us, but nobody gets carried away. I think the players are capable, but it’s just that belief and that learning.

“We’ll get back in (on Sunday) and work again for next week.

“It’s early days – there’s lots of games to play against really good teams.

“You’ve seen in this league that anybody can beat anybody and I think we have to be realistic.

“We are in a position where nobody expects us to be. We just have to keep going.”

Coventry were on a different level for most of the game and flew out of the traps, with their dynamic start rewarded when Godden’s header was as well directed as it was poorly handled by goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Hull could not match Coventry’s early vigour and might have gone 2-0 down after 24 minutes had Ingram not smartly tipped Godden’s one-on-one effort over the crossbar.

With the hosts’ fans demanding the dismissal of head coach Grant McCann, the Tigers were expected to rally after half-time.

But they rarely tested goalkeeper Simon Moore as a stout Coventry defence kept at bay Hull’s passive attempts at an equaliser.

Robins said: “We put it to the players last week and said that we have to go there and win.

“The goal took the edge off and gave us a starting point – that settled some of the nerves that might have been fluttering around – and then you start to get the confidence.

“The clean sheet is huge and the support was outstanding. I’m pleased with three points as it was a hard-fought game.

“They made it a really tough game, but if we had (scored a second) we would have inevitably run out handsome winners.

“We’ve now got two homes games and the focus shifts on that. We’ve just got to grow in belief and do the right things more often.”

Hull have won just twice in the Championship this season and remain third from bottom.

McCann, however, remains adamant he can turn around Hull’s fortunes.

He said: “I’ve never been more determined in my life.

“We are where we are. We are learning, but we’ll get there.

“It’s not going our way at this present time. We have to start scoring first without giving us a mountain to climb.

“We didn’t perform – the first goal was disappointing as a collective. But then after that, I thought there was very little in the game but we didn’t take the opportunities.

“I’ll focus on what I’m doing now. For us, we’ve got to focus on this group. I’ve got full belief in the players, myself and the staff.

“They’re (Coventry) a very good team. We just didn’t get enough things right.

“We’re 15 games in. We haven’t started so well but we are very calm and we’ll keep trying to improve.

“I’m only interesting in my team and the staff. We have to keep a close-knit group. The fans will be disappointed and I understand that.

“People will criticise, and that’s fair enough, but we’ve got to make sure we keep it in-house.”