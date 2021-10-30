Struggling Salford where they deserve to be in League Two – boss Gary Bowyer

Gary Bowyer admits struggling Salford are where they deserve to be in League Two after an injury-time own goal from goalkeeper Connor Ripley gifted Exeter a 2-1 win at The Peninsula Stadium.

The Grecians are now 15 games unbeaten in all competitions but ambitious Salford slipped to 19th, with the pressure increasing on boss Bowyer.

“It’s heartbreaking for the lads,” he said.

“It was a very good game of football from two good teams and there were a lot of chances at both ends with both goalkeepers making saves.

“Clearances off the line, woodwork being hit, it had the lot.

“Unfortunately for us, we were on the wrong end of it with the manner of the goal and I think that probably just about sums up where we are at the moment.

“Scoring goals has been something that has been a problem for us throughout the season.

“We’ve had chances, played well and done the same again today but we have to do better in front of goal – that is no secret.

“All season we have been playing really well. We have got seven players missing and hopefully we should have more back that will strengthen us before our next game.

“My players are giving us absolutely everything.

“We just have to keep believing in what we are doing and how we are going about it. We need to work harder on the basics and convert the chances we are creating.

“You are always where you should be in the table. In terms of how we are playing we are there, but our results haven’t been as good as the teams above us and that’s why we are where we are.”

After a goalless first half, Exeter captain Matt Jay scrambled in his fifth goal in five games before Tom Elliott’s towering header hauled the Ammies level.

Both sides could have won it before the unfortunate Ripley saw Jake Caprice’s injury-time effort cannon off the post and back off him and over the line.

“I was pretty pleased with the performance and we had to weather a storm from them in a pretty open game,” said Exeter manager Matt Taylor.

“The have some fantastic players and pinned us back with their physicality. We scored a scruffy first goal and deserved to be ahead.

“We then hit the post and it could have been 2-0, then they threw everything at us and we had to weather that storm.

“In the last 10 minutes, we just regained control of the ball and they weren’t as aggressive.

“It’s obviously a lucky goal as it’s a fantastic effort that hits the keeper, but we will take it.

“We’ve not actually had too much luck ourselves recently but that’s the way football goes.

“Either way, it is a big moment as there was only a minute left after the goal.

“Salford are a huge club at this level so that’s a fantastic game for us.

“It was important as we don’t play a league game now for two weeks.

“We have won three on the bounce and are now unbeaten in 15 which is an incredible stat at any level of football, I don’t care what anyone says.

“Anyone who has seen us play will say we are an attacking team and we always have a threat about us.”