Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins pleased to see aggressive start pay dividends

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 6:19 pm
Colchester manager Hayden Mullins saw his side defeat Scunthorpe (Julian Finney/PA)
Colchester manager Hayden Mullins saw his side defeat Scunthorpe (Julian Finney/PA)

Colchester head coach Hayden Mullins felt his side’s fast start was key to their 2-1 win over bottom club Scunthorpe.

The U’s went ahead in the fifth minute through Freddie Sears, who hooked home a shot from Charlie Daniels’ free-kick into the box.

And Armando Dobra doubled the hosts’ lead in the 14th minute when he collected Brendan Wiredu’s pass on the U’s left before advancing towards the area and curling a superb shot over keeper Rory Watson and into the far corner.

Harry Davis gave Scunthorpe hope in the 82nd minute when he converted from close range after Colchester defender Tom Eastman’s attempted headed clearance had hit the bar, but it was not enough.

Mullins said: “The boys started exactly how we wanted them to. We really went at them, went 1-0 up and we were clinical again. It was a good start.

“Armando’s goal was a fantastic finish and it was a great start to the game.

“He’s such a good little dribbler that you want to really try and isolate him, one v one.

“We asked him to stay really wide and try and get ball wide and try and give their full-backs a horrible time.

“I think Dobs coming inside and finishing how he did was fantastic.

Colchester also hit the bar twice through Sears and Sylvester Jasper, either side of the break.

“If Sylv’s (Jasper) shot that hit the bar had dropped in under the crossbar, it would have been fantastic for him,” added Mullins.

“Sylv and Dobs are two bright young players and it’s just a shame that Sylv blew up a little bit in the second half but that’s just game time and he’ll get more of that.”

Despite an improved second-half display, Scunthorpe were unable to find an equaliser and they remain bottom.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox said: “They had a free-kick that was deflected and went in and the other one was a cross that came in with his (Dobra’s) right foot that deflects and goes in.

“That’s what happens when you are bottom of the league and you have no luck.

“After that I thought we were the better team, especially in the second half.

“We came out with a purpose, a drive, we pushed on and we were aggressive.

“We created a number of opportunities, we scored one and we just didn’t have enough time to get another.

“But it was a lot braver in the second half and the closing down was miles better, because the first half was a bit powder puff and we didn’t get near anybody.

“We get to the edge of the box a number of times and we waste our pass and that’s been our problem, at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal