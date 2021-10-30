Ryan Lowe full of praise for Plymouth after win over Ipswich

Ryan Lowe praised his table-topping Plymouth side as they rallied to beat Ipswich 2-1 and extend their unbeaten League One run to 15 games.

Conor Grant scored a superb 50th-minute winner after Luke Jephcott’s goal just before half-time had cancelled out George Edmundson’s early opener.

Lowe said: “At the moment it’s all about performances and results and at the moment we are getting both and long may that continue.

“I thought we were worthy of at least a couple of goals and we got them, against a good team and one that got in our faces from the off.

“We had to come back from behind and that shows the character of the team. The lads know they have to switch on when that happens and go again and that’s exactly what happened today.

“With a big home crowd in we wanted to put on a show for our fans and we certainly did that.

“We are nowhere near the finished article. We are a good team but consistently good performances make you a very good team, then a brilliant team then an excellent team and however that goes.

“You’ve got to keep going and none of this happens overnight. We’ve worked hard to get where we are this season and we’ve got to maintain that.

“The momentum swung our way after our goal just before half-time and then we come out in the second half and Conor gets a cracking goal. He’s the assist king but we’ve encouraged him to have a go himself because he’s more than capable of finishing – and he’s done it again.”

Ipswich’s four-match unbeaten league run ended.

Boss Paul Cook said: “We put ourselves in a good situation. Plymouth test every side that come here. They are a good side and are having a great season.

“You have to get in at half-time, we are 1-0 up and we had to get in. We were giving silly free-kick away after silly free-kick. They have got great delivery and eventually something is going to drop. Unfortunately for us it did.

“Those are the moments we are looking to manage. After their second goal, we created three big chances and we have to score. If we left today with a 2-2, all of our fans would have been jubilant, and we would be happier.

“We win and lose together. It was a big League One game today, great atmosphere in the stadium. We feel we will play our part at some point because we travel to do that.

“The goals we gave away are not good goals. It is a really disappointing day but there is no time for anything other than to look forward.

“I like to think we can go on a run again. I can see us doing better.

“There is still a long way to go, we saw some really good signs in the game today especially when we moved the ball from side to side but unfortunately, we didn’t get that goal that would have seen us return to Suffolk with, in my opinion, a fully deserved point.”