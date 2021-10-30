Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Critchley proud of Blackpool for win in ‘toughest game’ at Sheffield United

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 6:40 pm
Neil Critchley was full of praise for his players (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Critchley was full of praise for his players (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley hailed an effective away performance from his side after they weathered pressure from Sheffield United before securing a 1-0 win.

The hosts created a number of good chances, but they were unable to find the net and were punished when Keshi Anderson struck the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

Critchley said: “I suppose 1-0, when you keep a clean sheet and you score a goal like we’ve scored, you have to say it was (a perfect away performance).

“We knew we were facing a very good team today and a lot of the Sheffield United supporters will go home unhappy, but I’ve got no doubt this Sheffield team, if they keep playing the way they are, will be up there at the end of the season.

“In preparation for this game, I was speaking to the staff and the analyst and I honestly thought this was our toughest game this season.

“I think the way they play, the positions they take up on the pitch and how they control the game, gives you real problems.

“We’ve rode our luck a little bit at times and the keeper’s made a magnificent save. They hit the crossbar and they missed a big chance in the first half. It’s that fine line in this division and we’ve scored a magnificent goal to win the game.”

Iliman Ndiaye had an 11th-minute header for the hosts ruled-out for offside, while they also had opportunities through Lys Mousset and Morgan Gibbs-White.

However, Anderson snatched the three points when he received the ball and cut inside before curling the ball into the roof of the net.

United boss Slavisa Jokanovic said: “We’re disappointed. We played good football and created a lot of chances and, after one big mistake, we conceded a goal.

“Our reaction after the goal was poor. We didn’t have enough power to change our story and it was unacceptable.

“I don’t remember them creating something before the goal. We didn’t play bad. I can’t give an explanation how we lost the game.

“Today was a really good chance for us and I felt we played better than Blackpool.

“It’s not easy because people inside the stadium aren’t satisfied, of course.

“It is not enough for the Sheffield United supporters, I accept, but the process must not stop.

“I expect we will show more reaction and play a complete game, not some part of the game like today.

“We are in some kind of process, but the process is now a few months.”

