Neil Critchley proud of Blackpool for win in ‘toughest game’ at Sheffield United

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley hailed an effective away performance from his side after they weathered pressure from Sheffield United before securing a 1-0 win.

The hosts created a number of good chances, but they were unable to find the net and were punished when Keshi Anderson struck the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

Critchley said: “I suppose 1-0, when you keep a clean sheet and you score a goal like we’ve scored, you have to say it was (a perfect away performance).

“We knew we were facing a very good team today and a lot of the Sheffield United supporters will go home unhappy, but I’ve got no doubt this Sheffield team, if they keep playing the way they are, will be up there at the end of the season.

“In preparation for this game, I was speaking to the staff and the analyst and I honestly thought this was our toughest game this season.

“I think the way they play, the positions they take up on the pitch and how they control the game, gives you real problems.

“We’ve rode our luck a little bit at times and the keeper’s made a magnificent save. They hit the crossbar and they missed a big chance in the first half. It’s that fine line in this division and we’ve scored a magnificent goal to win the game.”

Iliman Ndiaye had an 11th-minute header for the hosts ruled-out for offside, while they also had opportunities through Lys Mousset and Morgan Gibbs-White.

However, Anderson snatched the three points when he received the ball and cut inside before curling the ball into the roof of the net.

United boss Slavisa Jokanovic said: “We’re disappointed. We played good football and created a lot of chances and, after one big mistake, we conceded a goal.

“Our reaction after the goal was poor. We didn’t have enough power to change our story and it was unacceptable.

“I don’t remember them creating something before the goal. We didn’t play bad. I can’t give an explanation how we lost the game.

“Today was a really good chance for us and I felt we played better than Blackpool.

“It’s not easy because people inside the stadium aren’t satisfied, of course.

“It is not enough for the Sheffield United supporters, I accept, but the process must not stop.

“I expect we will show more reaction and play a complete game, not some part of the game like today.

“We are in some kind of process, but the process is now a few months.”