Mark Cooper keen to tighten up leaky Barrow

Frustrated Barrow boss Mark Cooper admitted he needs to find a way to tighten up his side following a 2-1 home defeat to Rochdale.

The game was delayed by 30 minutes after torrential rain in Cumbria.

And the Bluebirds’ worrying winless streak stretched to six games after Jake Beesley bagged his second brace of the season.

Josh Kay’s equaliser, after his initial penalty was saved by goalkeeper Joel Coleman, proved in vain at Holker Street.

“We need to stop giving away cheap goals,” groaned Cooper. “Until we stop doing that we’re going to find it difficult to win games. We needed three goals to win that game today.

“The first goal is horrendous. It’s a 40 or 50-yard ball straight up the middle of the pitch. Beesley goes through one-on-one and slots it.

“We started the second half really well and were bang in it.

“We recycled the ball. The centre-half has a choice and he decides to pass it 50 yards back to (keeper) Paul Farman and his kick’s not great and then we’ve left ourselves plenty to do.

“At 1-1 I thought there was only one team likely to go on and win it.

“We’ve conceded one good goal this season, the rest have been sloppy. It’s not good enough.

“The more you talk about it the worse it gets, but I have to find a formula to not expose us too much despite wanting to be expansive and playing.

“I might have to upset a few people but I have to find a way. That’s what I have to do.”

Barrow keeper Farman produced some fine saves to keep the hosts in the game.

But two Beesley efforts proved the difference in the end, despite top scorer Kay equalising in the second half.

And after seeing his side secure back-to-back league wins, Dale boss Robbie Stockdale said: “It’s another brilliant win for us, it was a great team performance.

“There’s a real spring in the step of the boys after two great performances.

“Hopefully we can go on a bit of a run now, but we’re not getting too ahead of ourselves.

“The goals are two good finishes from Jake Beesley and he will obviously get the plaudits as he rightly deserves.

“But it’s a good performance from all of the players. They have worked hard for each other today.

“Joel Coleman’s unlucky not to keep a clean sheet. He saves the penalty and then the boy scores the rebound.

“Other than that it was a perfect away performance.”