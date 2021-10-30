Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gregor Townsend talks up Kyle Steyn after four tries for Scotland

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 6:57 pm Updated: October 30, 2021, 7:01 pm
Gregor Townsend saw his Scotland side record a comprehensive win over Tonga (Steve Welsh/PA)
Gregor Townsend praised Kyle Steyn for becoming the first Scotland player ever to score four tries in a match at Murrayfield.

The 27-year-old Glasgow wing – in only his second appearance for his country – recorded a first-half hat-trick and then added his team’s 10th and final try right at the end of a resounding 60-14 victory over Tonga in the opening autumn Test.

It was the first game back in front of supporters for Scotland since the Six Nations victory over France in March 2020.

Coincidentally, that was the only other match in which Steyn had featured for the national team when he made his debut as a late substitute.

Head coach Townsend said: “Kyle was involved the last time we had crowds here, against France in 2020. I think it was only seven minutes he got off the bench but he played really well. I remember a great tackle and a kick-chase.

“He was due to be on the bench the following week as we headed to Cardiff [game off due to Covid-19] and he’s never had the opportunity to get that second cap due to injury.

“So to be able to start, play well and set some records as well with his try-scoring is brilliant. I’m told four tries at Murrayfield is the highest there’s ever been.

“He’s a great guy to have in the squad, he works very hard, he’s very diligent and he’s come through some adversity to play for Scotland again.”

Kyle Steyn scores a try
Kyle Steyn had a day to remember (Steve Welsh/PA)

Townsend was pleased with the way Scotland – who started with four debutants – put Tonga to the sword with six tries in the first half and four more after the break.

He said: “I’m very pleased that players making their debut for their country did so in a winning performance and contributed to that performance.

“It was brilliant to be back at BT Murrayfield with crowds there for the first time in a long while. We get our energy off the crowds and we know we have four games at home so we have to capitalise on that.

“I felt we energised the crowd by the way we played. We aimed to play at speed and we did that in the first half. I thought Tonga played really well. We didn’t know what to expect from them but I felt when they had the ball they caused us problems so we’ll have a few things to work on this week.”

Scotland in action against Tonga
Scotland hammered Tonga (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steyn – who had never previously scored a senior hat-trick – was delighted to become a Scottish record-setter.

He said: “It’s incredibly special. Scottish rugby is steeped in so much history so to have even a tiny part in that history is pretty humbling.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. Just the whole day, the whole atmosphere about it was incredible.”

Steyn became the first player to score four tries in any match for Scotland since Gavin Hastings achieved the feat at the 1995 World Cup in South Africa.

“I had no idea (how long it was since a Scotland player scored four tries),” he said.

“Three of those tries were off set-piece plays where I get to dive over in the corner, and then for the other one, Blair (Kinghorn) puts in a cross-kick.”

A combination of a serious hamstring injury and matches called off due to Covid caused Steyn to have to wait more than 19 months between his debut and his second cap.

The South Africa-born player said: “At one stage I thought someone didn’t want me to get a second cap, maybe I’ll just stay on one and that will be me!”

