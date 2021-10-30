Liam Manning delighted with MK Dons’ victory at struggling Crewe

Liam Manning was delighted MK Dons bounced back from a heavy defeat but suggested that the margin of victory at Crewe might have flattered his promotion chasers.

Alex boss Dave Artell did not think so and locked his players in the dressing room for 80 minutes afterwards to read the riot act.

The Dons, beaten 3-0 by Rotherham last weekend, overcame a brief second-half revival from the bottom club and wrapped up the game with two late goals after Mo Eisa – who opened the scoring early on – had missed a penalty.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, Manning said he never felt truly secure until a late own goal from Donervon Daniels and a stoppage-time strike from substitute Max Watters.

“The result is really pleasing as we saw how Crewe did really well against Wycombe last weekend and we knew this was going to be a difficult game, but our finishing for the goals was terrific and the three points was much-needed,” said Manning.

“We had to show that understanding and experience of managing momentum with the game being so close at half-time. We knew Crewe were going to come out fired up and have a real push, so we have to do better managing those situations.

“We need to be more aggressive and more on the front foot to shift the momentum back to us. Like we’ve done so many times this season we concede and then we wake up and come to life again.

“But I’m delighted as maybe we’ve not been at our best and still scored four goals.”

After Rio Adebisi headed an early chance against the post for Crewe, Eisa stabbed home David Kasumu’s cross.

Crewe hit back when Chris Long netted his first goal for the club with a far-post finish but Matt O’Riley punished a weak clearance by firing into the bottom corner to restore the Dons’ lead.

And while Eisa’s 68th-minute penalty was easily saved by Will Jaaskelainen, Crewe failed to gather momentum and were sunk when Daniels helped Peter Kioso’s shot into his own net.

Substitute Watters drove the fourth under the keeper at the death.

Manning made light of Eisa’s penalty miss and hopes a landmark career goal will provide the striker with a boost.

“Mo is frustrated but he got his 50th goal today which is a fantastic achievement,” added Manning. “He’s been frustrated in the last couple of weeks, so the goal will do him good.”

Crewe boss Artell said: “I’ve told the players a few home truths.

“It has got to change. That was comfortable for MK Dons – they didn’t even have to work hard for it. You can’t expect to make mistakes like that and win games of football.

“There’s a sense of inevitability about it and that is codswallop. We can’t accept that as staff and the players shouldn’t.”