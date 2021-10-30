Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Robinson reveals ‘angry voices’ in long post-match discussion

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 6:59 pm
Mark Robinson and his AFC Wimbledon players ‘got their anger out’ in the dressing room (Steven Paston/PA)
AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson admitted frank words were exchanged in a lengthy dressing-room discussion following their defeat at Cambridge.

The Us won 1-0 to seal their first victory in eight matches, with the goal coming courtesy of Brighton loanee Jensen Weir two minutes after half-time.

It was the England Under-20 international’s first senior goal and helped lift Cambridge above their opponents in League One.

“This is a rarity but it felt needed today because there some angry voices in there,” Robinson said afterwards, having appeared in front of the media 80 minutes after the final whistle.

“They don’t want to lose. They’re fed up with the manner that we have lost games, so it was about putting it to bed.

“Some of what they say I agree with and some of what they say I didn’t agree with, so it was important we continued the chat. It was important to let them say what they say and get their anger out.

“They got their anger out first and then you start having some conversations about how we’re going to move forward, but it was important they got it out because there were a few voices that normally are quiet that started to say things, and that’s important. Now we’ve got to come and address it next week.

“We’d worked on what Cambridge do, and they do it very, very well, and what we needed to do. Basically we didn’t do that well enough.”

Mark Bonner felt his Cambridge side merited the victory that ended their winless run and built on their midweek draw at Doncaster.

“We’re delighted. We deserved it, we played well,” said Bonner afterwards.

“We started the game brilliantly and could have got in front, should have been ahead at half-time. They’ve not threatened our goal too often in the first half, but they’ve had a good chance on half-time which Tomas (Holy) has saved well.

“We came out of the blocks again really well in the second half, played with good urgency and intensity and got the goal.

“You have moments where you’re going to have to defend and find that ability to just defend your box. It’s a really difficult period for us but we got through that well.

“The last seven or eight minutes was really well played, really well managed by us because the ball was hardly on the pitch, which was what you need it to be.

“We’re delighted with the clean sheet, it’s been a while since we had one. We’re delighted with the three points, it’s been a while since we’ve had them. It backs up a decent result on Tuesday when we were backs against the wall.

“In a difficult period we’re going alright. Fifteen games in now we’re in a decent position.”

