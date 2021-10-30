Matt Taylor delighted as Walsall secure back-to-back League Two wins

Walsall boss Matt Taylor was delighted after his side secured back-to-back League Two away wins for the first time since December with a 1-0 victory at Sutton.

Leicester loanee Tyrese Shade came off the bench to secure all three points at Gander Green Lane.

And Taylor said: “To pick up another three points away is fantastic. It helps the players build a positive mindset.

“They are an exceptional group of footballers at this level. This allows them to continue believing in what we are doing. The process is becoming easier.

“I am really pleased for the players. If they continue to do what’s asked then we have a chance of putting something together.

“They found a way to win a game which five or six matches ago, they probably wouldn’t have. So we are getting better.

“Today we had to weather the storm.

“I think Sutton are a very good team at what they do, the way they are coached and move the ball, but also with mixed play. It was a tough afternoon for us.

“Did we do enough to win the game? That’s arguable, but what we have done is found a way to win the game.

“It was slightly hairy at the end, giving away needless free-kicks, but we held on.”

Sutton squandered chances to take the lead and dominated the first half.

They were twice denied by the woodwork as Isaac Olaofe hit the post before the break and David Ajiboye found the crossbar when searching for an equaliser.

Frustrated Sutton boss Matt Gray said: “We certainly feel like we deserved something out of the game after a dominant first-half performance.

“We had several chances and we just couldn’t get that goal we deserved in the first half.

“It was a bitty second half and then we conceded a silly free-kick and he bends it around the wrong side of the wall and we find ourselves behind.

“We rallied and had a go. We hit the bar and we certainly had our chances to get something out of the game which is what we deserved.

“You just want to capitalise on your good spell and take the lead.

“It was a poor goal for us to give away, a really sloppy one.

“We didn’t have that luck or quality to get something. The ball didn’t seem to go for us. You have games like that.

“It will be a hard one to take when I wake up in the morning.

“As with this group, we always bounce back and respond and that’s what we’re looking for.”