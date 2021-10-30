Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradford boss Derek Adams: Referees should be made to face the press

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 7:07 pm
Derek Adams was not happy with Forest Green’s equaliser (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradford manager Derek Adams believes referees should face the media after matches to explain their decisions.

Adams was speaking after Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green earned a 1-1 draw and maintained their unbeaten away record – eight away matches undefeated – with a disputed equaliser at Valley Parade.

Leading scorer Andy Cook put Bradford in front in the 10th minute with a header from Elliot Watt’s corner and might have scored two more before half-time after seeing goalkeeper Luke McGee block his header on the line and then shoot wide after Watt’s free-kick was blocked.

Forest Green hit back strongly after the interval and equalised in the 55th minute when substitute Jake Young burst through the Bradford defence to score as the home players claimed Alex Gilliead had been fouled in the build-up.

Tyne and Wear referee Marc Edwards brushed aside the protests and booked Bradford captain Richard O’Donnell for protesting.

Adams declined to comment on the incident, other than to say “it looked like a foul on one of our players” and adding “free speech is null and void”, making the point that managers are not allowed to criticise match officials.

He added: “I have to come out and face the press, as do the players. I hope we get to a position when referees are accountable for their decisions.”

Adams was pleased with Bradford’s performance despite being held to a draw after losing their half-time lead.

He said: “Forest Green are one of the big-hitters in this division, but I thought we were fabulous and should have had two or three goals by half-time.

“Forest Green shut up shop after their equaliser and were playing for fouls and I thought we were better than them man-for-man. The players were tremendous. They are getting better week-by-week and the chances we created were good.

“Andy Cook’s header from the corner was excellent and he could have scored a second or a third.

“We gave away an equaliser which was disappointing and we should have dealt with it better, but it doesn’t take away from our performance. We were the better team over the 90 minutes.”

Forest Green head coach Rob Edwards said: “We were pleased overall. Bradford came at us and I was disappointed with the goal they scored from a set piece. That’s the first goal we have conceded from a set piece this season.

“I was pleased with the reaction in the second half. It is something I looked from from the team. Bradford continued to create chances but we showed good control of the ball. We have some good players and we have changes we can make.

“I was delighted for Jake Young. He works very hard and that’s the third goal he has scored this season. He deserved that.

“The second-half performance was very good. A draw was a fair result. We take a point and move on.”

