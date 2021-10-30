Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Crosby delighted with Vale’s second-half display as message of calm heeded

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 7:13 pm
Port Vale assistant manager Andy Crosby saw his side claim the points at Crawley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Port Vale assistant manager Andy Crosby saw his side claim the points at Crawley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Port Vale assistant manager Andy Crosby felt the half-time message to stay calm against the 10 men of Crawley was vital in them eventually running out 4-1 winners at Broadfield Stadium, saying some of his side’s second-half play was “outstanding”.

Crawley were forced to play with a man less from just the 12th minute when veteran centre-back Joel Lynch received a straight red card following an off-the-ball incident with Nathan Smith.

Striker Kwesi Appiah put the Reds ahead against the run of play with his fourth goal in five games shortly before the break, but then Vale took control and Tom Conlon’s free-kick pulled them level four minutes after the re-start.

Tom Pett shot through a crowded area to put the visitors ahead, and George Francomb’s own goal and David Amoo’s late strike sealed the convincing win.

Crosby said: “The sending off affected us more than it did them and it was frustrating.

“Crawley scored from their one attack in the first half, but the message at half-time was to stay calm.

“The competition for places is probably the best it’s been for a long while, and we looked a real threat going forward.

“We’ve had about a third of the season and there is still things to work on.

“Some of our play in the second half was outstanding; we were good to watch and are in a good place.”

This is the first time since head coach John Yems took charge nearly two years ago that Crawley have lost four successive league games, and he was unhappy with the goals they conceded.

He said: “We got beat with four stupid goals, but Port Vale are second in the league and they know they’ve been in a game. But the four goals were preventable.”

Yems, who said he did not see the sending off incident, added: “I’m told he (Lynch) just wrestled with him. It was 10 minutes into the game – why didn’t he just book him?

“I don’t want to go on about officials, but they can ruin a game for both sides. But it was nothing to do with officials that we got beat that’s for sure.

“I told them here at the start of the season we’re in a dog fight, now it’s an even bigger dog fight and we’re only a poodle.”

