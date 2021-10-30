Aaron Ramsdale gets the plaudits for his super save – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 30.
Football
Mauricio Pochettino welcomed another athlete to Paris.
Bukayo Saka brought up a personal landmark with Arsenal.
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earned praise for a super save.
Owner Ryan Reynolds was at Wrexham for his first home game.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen fancied England’s chances.
Sam Billings was putting the work in at the T20 World Cup.
David Willey celebrated his anniversary.
Tennis
Good vibes only from Emma Raducanu.
Coco Gauff got in the Halloween spirit.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas was living his best life.