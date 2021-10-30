Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Curry urges England to make every moment count ahead of Rugby World Cup

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 10:03 pm
Sale and England flanker Tom Curry is eagerly awaiting the next World Cup (Ashley Western/PA)
Tom Curry insists England have no time to waste as they enter the Autumn Nations Series knowing the countdown to the World Cup has already begun.

Five campaigns separate Eddie Jones’ team and France 2023, and after starring in Japan two years ago Curry is determined to make every moment count in the build-up.

“It is exciting – that’s the feeling. With the experience I had in 2019 you understand how quickly it comes around,” the Sale and Lions flanker said.

Tom Curry made a big impact at the 2019 World Cup
Tom Curry made a big impact at the 2019 World Cup (David Davies/PA)

“So it’s about making sure you properly embrace what is happening in every single thing you do day-in, day-out.

“It makes a massive difference and whatever happens in two years happens on a personal and team level.

“Yes it is exciting but you have got to pull it back a bit to what really matters and that is how you train today or recover today.”

England spent last week in Jersey when preparations for their autumn opener against Tonga at Twickenham on November 6 began in earnest.

To add variety to the training schedule, on Tuesday the squad swam 700m out to sea while guiding a paddle board in teams with the aim of improving their communication and challenging them physically.

“We all got home, but not very efficiently! It was fun. It is all about team building. We had a few anchors in our pack but that is a team, you bring them with you,” said Curry.

“They might pull you back a bit but you just crack on and that is what we did. The fitness of it is incredible. You get a new respect for it.”

