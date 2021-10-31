Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2015: All Blacks defeat Australia to win Rugby World Cup

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 7:07 am
New Zealand’s Richie McCaw lifts the Webb Ellis Cup after the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final (Mike Egerton/PA)
New Zealand made sporting history at Twickenham on this day in 2015 after they beat Australia 34-17 to win the World Cup for a second-successive time.

The All Blacks were also the first side to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy on three occasions after retaining the crown they had won four years earlier.

A 16-3 half-time lead was soon extended before the Wallabies mounted a comeback but Dan Carter’s ice cool drop goal was followed by a penalty which established a comfortable lead that Beauden Barrett added to with a try at the death to make history.

Both Southern Hemisphere nations had to survive tight knock-out matches to reach the showpiece event with Australia edging out Scotland 35-34 following a Twickenham thriller in the quarter-finals, while New Zealand narrowly battled past South Africa in the semi-finals by a two-point margin.

Nehe Milner-Skudder and Ma’a Nonu tries either side of half-time put the All Blacks in control after the opening 40 had contained some huge hits mixed in with flair and skill.

Australia mounted a terrific response when David Pocock and Tevita Kuridrani crossed over but Carter showed his class with some flawless kicking before replacement Barrett sprinted away onto Ben Smith’s kick to confirm New Zealand’s win.

Beauden Barrett is mobbed by his New Zealand team-mates after scoring in the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final against Australia
Beauden Barrett was mobbed by his New Zealand team-mates after scoring in the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final against Australia (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Captain Richie McCaw retired a month later to bow out of union’s top table, having at the time played a world-record 148 Tests, winning 131 of them.

All Blacks’ Milner-Skudder, Conrad Smith, Julian Savea and Carter were named in the 2015 World Cup dream team after the tournament had concluded.

Savea’s tally of eight tries equalled the most in a single World Cup, which was also matched by compatriot Jonah Lomu and South African Bryan Habana.

