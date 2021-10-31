Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake rates Paul McMullan as one of his best signings as Dundee manager

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 9:03 am
James McPake rates Paul McMullan as one of his best signings for Dundee (David Young/PA)
James McPake rates Paul McMullan as one of his best signings for Dundee (David Young/PA)

James McPake reckons Paul McMullan is one of his most important signings for Dundee.

The former Dundee United winger had been taken off after 38 minutes in the 5-0 loss to Ross County on Wednesday night.

But he put that dent to his pride behind him as he helped Dundee win 1-0 at St Mirren on Saturday thanks to Max Anderson’s early strike.

And McPake felt that players like McMullan and Paul McGowan were key to his team’s first away league win of the season.

He said: “Paul McMullan deserves a real mention. He came off on 38 minutes the other night and we’ve all seen players who could chuck it and say ‘nah, stuff you’.

“But he showed why he’s one of the most important signings we’ve made.

“He was outstanding, working his way back defensively but carrying the ball forward up the pitch when we were under pressure.

“All credit to him. Gowser coming in, never lets the club down, you need that. Call it a mini crisis but I don’t think you can explain 0-5 to Ross County.

“When you’re in the trenches then those types of people – Paul McGowan, Cammy Kerr, Charlie Adam, people like that are the type you need on the pitch, they were excellent to a man.

“We won the game, the right team was picked, the right shape was picked. We carried out the game plan as we hoped.

“All credit to the group. We had 14 players including three subs and four unused subs who were great team-mates. We needed that as a group and they came through for the football club.”

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was frustrated at the way his team conceded the only goal of the game after 11 minutes from their own attack.

He said: “We conceded a really poor goal from our corner. We know Dundee are dangerous on the break and it was a decent strike from the kid.

“But we shouldn’t be conceding from a corner like that. Once they get in front they make it very difficult and we couldn’t break them down.

“They got six or eight behind the ball and we didn’t create enough clear-cut chances. We could still be playing now and we’d still be finding it hard to put the ball in the net. We need to dust ourselves down and go again.”

