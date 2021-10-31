Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson talks up depleted St Johnstone after win at Dundee United

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 9:57 am
Callum Davidson’s side won at Dundee United (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson’s side won at Dundee United (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson praised the hunger within his depleted St Johnstone squad after their 1-0 win over in-form Dundee United on Saturday.

Saints were without a host of midfielders for the game at Tannadice as well as key defender Shaun Rooney.

Despite that, they took all three points thanks to a solitary Ali Crawford goal and a stunning performance by goalkeeper Zander Clark, who produced a string of fine saves to keep United at bay.

Saints manager Davidson said: “I thought we were excellent first half. We pressed really high up and they only had a chance from a set play.

“It was a big week for us, playing Celtic, Hearts and Dundee United, and we have a lot of injuries too, so we were hanging in.

“But that’s when you need your goalie and he produced some moments of magic.

“We were down to the bare bones in midfield. We didn’t have Liam Craig and David Wotherspoon. Murray Davidson was on the bench even though he’s not fit.

“James Brown is injured, Lars Dendoncker is injured so we brought in two 19-year-olds in Hayden Muller and Reece Devine.

“It shows we have a good squad, a squad who are hungry to play.”

United head coach Tam Courts also praised his players for showing their desire to succeed after what had been a poor first-half performance against Saints.

However, the 40-year-old’s focus is now shifting to next weekend and a trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts, with the Tangerines level on points with the third-placed Jambos.

Courts said: “In the first 45 minutes, we lacked a bit of energy and impetus but we seemed to have the best chances even then. Our play was too pedestrian.

“After we made changes at half-time, we started to get on the front foot.

“We created umpteen chances and it’s just really disappointing we couldn’t get the breakthrough and maybe go on to win the game.

“The easy thing to do at half-time would have been to feel sorry for ourselves but the energy levels and desire to get back into the game was obvious for all to see.

“St Johnstone are an experienced team particularly when they go a goal in front and they had an inspired goalkeeping performance.

“Credit to them, they won the three points just as we did at McDiarmid in a tight game.

“It’s now a chance to regroup and focus on Tynecastle.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal