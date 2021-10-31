Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-England midfielder Kieron Dyer reveals he needs liver transplant

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 11:53 am
Kieron Dyer has been working as Ipswich’s Under-23s boss (Nick Potts/PA)
Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer requires a liver transplant, his club Ipswich have announced.

Ipswich, where Dyer has been working as under-23s boss, confirmed that the 42-year-old was undertaking tests in hospital on Wednesday.

A subsequent statement from the League One club on Sunday said he had been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis and now requires a transplant.

Dyer said: “Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant.

“Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure.

“I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback. I’m very grateful to the club, the supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week.

“I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family’s privacy.”

Dyer, who won 33 senior England caps, started his career with Ipswich before going on to play for the likes of Newcastle and West Ham.

