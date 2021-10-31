Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dan Biggar and Louis Rees-Zammit set to boost Wales ahead of South Africa match

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 12:01 pm
Dan Biggar and Louis Rees-Zammit (Adam Davy/Marco Iacobucci/PA)
Dan Biggar and Louis Rees-Zammit (Adam Davy/Marco Iacobucci/PA)

British and Irish Lions Dan Biggar and Louis Rees-Zammit are set to lead timely Wales reinforcements as another punishing Autumn Nations Series encounter looms large.

The Six Nations champions have little time to dust themselves down before World Cup holders South Africa arrive in Cardiff next Saturday.

A 54-16 defeat against New Zealand – the All Blacks scored 26 unanswered points during a ruthless final quarter – was Wales’ 32nd successive loss in the fixture since 1953.

It was also the most points they have conceded to any opponent for 14 years, with England racking up 62 against them during a 2007 World Cup warm-up mismatch.

Northampton fly-half Biggar and Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit were among seven players unavailable to face New Zealand because the game took place outside World Rugby’s autumn international window.

Along with the likes of Saracens centre Nick Tompkins and Wasps flanker Thomas Young, they will now join the squad for Springboks preparations, while Wales head coach Wayne Pivac awaits fitness updates on several other players.

The casualty count ran into double figures ahead of facing New Zealand, and that list increased when captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Ross Moriarty both went off before half-time due to shoulder issues.

Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Series 2021 – Principality Stadium
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones was injured against New Zealand (David Davies/PA)

Initial assessments point to Moriarty’s injury being considerably more serious than the skipper’s, with Jones set to win his 150th Wales cap if he is declared fit for South Africa, while Liam Williams, Ken Owens, Ellis Jenkins and Taulupe Faletau are among those on Pivac’s check-up radar.

“It was a good experience for some guys who hadn’t played at this level for a while,” Pivac said, reflecting on the All Blacks game.

“Now, we’ve got players coming back in, and we will settle on a squad early next week for South Africa.

“We will get them in and assess them on Monday and see who is fit to go.”

Recalling the All Blacks’ devastating late try blitz, Pivac added: “Clearly, the last 20 minutes showed the difference between fitness levels.

“You are talking about a side that has been playing international rugby on the road for a couple of months.

“That was the conversation Ian Foster (New Zealand head coach) and I had afterwards. We fell off a cliff.

“Some boys have only had a handful of club games. We’ve got some work to do in that area. It won’t come overnight, but we will work hard before the next opponent.”

Wales’ undoubted highlight was the performance of 21-year-old Dragons flanker Taine Basham, who excelled on his first Test match start and gained a glowing review from Pivac.

“Taine Basham was our man-of-the-match,” Pivac said. “He is a young guy whose confidence will go through the roof, and he is now an extra player we have at this level.”

For his part, Basham looked like a Test match natural just four games into his international career.

“I just play my game. Nothing changes for me, I don’t think,” said the Dragons academy product, who emerged through grassroots Welsh clubs Talywain, Bedwas and Cross Keys.

“I go into the game with the same attitude. Even if I wasn’t playing an international, I just go into every game giving it my all.

“Obviously, the seven jersey in Wales is always competitive. For me, I just play my game, and I play with quality players.

“We just need to bring it next week and go up another level. I think we have got another gear in us to go up again, so I am looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal