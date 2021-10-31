Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Glass urges Aberdeen to keep improving after turning corner

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 1:01 pm
Stephen Glass’ side have turned a corner (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Glass’ side have turned a corner (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass watched his side come from behind to end Hearts’ unbeaten record in the cinch Premiership and challenged them to keep their recent good form going.

The Dons had fallen behind to a John Souttar penalty on the stroke of half-time, but levelled shortly after the break through Marley Watkins.

Lewis Ferguson’s bullet header proved to be the difference between the sides, with Hearts substitute Andy Halliday – perhaps harshly – receiving a red card for a late challenge on the matchwinner.

“Hearts controlled the first half a little bit too much for my liking,” said Glass. “Craig Gordon made two unbelievable saves.

“For Marley [Watkins] to stick it past him was brilliant, and the players deserve credit for their focus on the work we do.

“We look all around us. Our form has turned quickly, but the flip side is it can go the other way.

“It’s important that the players keep working, and they have an inner drive to keep going, but we won’t get carried away.

“My belief in the group was always there and I trust in the players. We’ve seven points from nine in the last week but it has to continue.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is keen for his side to bounce back and return to the form that saw them unbeaten in 11 league matches prior to the trip to Pittodrie.

However, he felt the red card shown to Halliday was harsh, but will not be appealing against the decision.

Neilson said: “We’re not going to appeal it, there’s no point. At the time I didn’t think it was a red card. He’s not high. He mis-times it, yes, and it gives the referee a decision to make.

“I’ve not been in to speak to the players as my ban excludes me from the dressing room, and I’ve not seen it back.

“It’s important we get back to it. We’ve lost one which is disappointing but we now have Dundee United at home and look forward to getting back to it.

“Liam Boyce did a wee bit yesterday and wasn’t quite right, but my hope is he’s back to full training on Monday.”

