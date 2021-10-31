Stephen Glass urges Aberdeen to keep improving after turning corner

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass watched his side come from behind to end Hearts’ unbeaten record in the cinch Premiership and challenged them to keep their recent good form going.

The Dons had fallen behind to a John Souttar penalty on the stroke of half-time, but levelled shortly after the break through Marley Watkins.

Lewis Ferguson’s bullet header proved to be the difference between the sides, with Hearts substitute Andy Halliday – perhaps harshly – receiving a red card for a late challenge on the matchwinner.

“Hearts controlled the first half a little bit too much for my liking,” said Glass. “Craig Gordon made two unbelievable saves.

“For Marley [Watkins] to stick it past him was brilliant, and the players deserve credit for their focus on the work we do.

“We look all around us. Our form has turned quickly, but the flip side is it can go the other way.

“It’s important that the players keep working, and they have an inner drive to keep going, but we won’t get carried away.

“My belief in the group was always there and I trust in the players. We’ve seven points from nine in the last week but it has to continue.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is keen for his side to bounce back and return to the form that saw them unbeaten in 11 league matches prior to the trip to Pittodrie.

However, he felt the red card shown to Halliday was harsh, but will not be appealing against the decision.

Neilson said: “We’re not going to appeal it, there’s no point. At the time I didn’t think it was a red card. He’s not high. He mis-times it, yes, and it gives the referee a decision to make.

“I’ve not been in to speak to the players as my ban excludes me from the dressing room, and I’ve not seen it back.

“It’s important we get back to it. We’ve lost one which is disappointing but we now have Dundee United at home and look forward to getting back to it.

“Liam Boyce did a wee bit yesterday and wasn’t quite right, but my hope is he’s back to full training on Monday.”