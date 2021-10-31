Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham pondering Nuno Espirito Santo’s position after four months at helm

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 3:49 pm
Nuno Espirito Santo’s future is under scrutiny (John Walton/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo's future is under scrutiny (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham are considering Nuno Espirito Santo’s position after only four months in charge, the PA news agency understands.

The Portuguese’s job is understood to be under threat after Saturday’s damaging 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, when sections of the crowd chanted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ and roundly booed at the full-time whistle.

Chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday to discuss the 47-year-old’s fate.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – The Mind Series – Stamford Bridge
Managing director of football Fabio Paratici (right) and chairman Daniel Levy are understood to have met to discuss Nuno’s future (Nick Potts/PA)

Nuno was appointed as Jose Mourinho’s successor on June 30 after a farcical managerial search which saw Spurs go through a number of candidates.

They settled on Nuno, having previously rejected him due to his playing style, with Paratici convincing Levy that he could fit the bill.

Levy had said he would appoint a head coach who would play “attacking, free-flowing and entertaining” football in the wake of Mourinho’s dour spell, but that has not proved to be the case.

Nuno has lost five of his 10 Premier League games and have been poor to watch.

Premier League Package 2021 – 2022
Nuno was appointed by Tottenham on a two-year deal on June 30 (Nigel French/PA)

They have gone two hours and 16 minutes without having a shot on target in defeats to West Ham and Manchester United.

Nuno had already come under fire after dire losses to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal but the mood significantly soured during the heavy loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Fans reacted badly to Nuno taking Lucas Moura off early in the second half and continued to make their displeasure known throughout the game.

Spurs declined to comment when contacted by PA on Sunday.

