The sporting weekend in pictures By Press Association November 1, 2021, 5:03 am Jos Buttler was at his best as England made a statement in the win over Australia (Aijaz Rahi/AP) Jos Buttler was at his best, scoring an unbeaten 71, as England took a massive stride towards the T20 World Cup semi-finals with an eight-wicket thrashing of old rivals Australia. In the Premier League, Manchester United eased the pressure on under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with an easy 3-0 win at Tottenham which saw the heat turned up on Nuno Espirito Santo. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a selection of pictures from this weekend's sporting action. Jos Buttler struck an unbeaten 71 as England made a statement of intent against Australia (Aijaz Rahi/AP) Manchester United celebrate their 3-0 win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA) Tottenham fans have turned on Nuno Espirito Santo after the defeat (Tim Goode/PA) The All Blacks stormed to a 54-16 victory in Wales (David Davies/PA) England's Chris Woakes dives to take the catch to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith (Aijaz Rahi/AP) Chelsea's Bethany England celebrates scoring her side's third goal in a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA) Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring in a 2-0 win at Leicester (John Walton/PA) Kyle Steyn scored four tries as Scotland eased to an emphatic 60-14 victory over Tonga in their opening autumn Test at Murrayfield (Steve Welsh/PA) England Women laid down a marker ahead of next year's World Cup with a comprehensive 43-12 victory over reigning champions New Zealand (David Davies/PA) Reece James celebrates a second-half double as Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-0 at St James' Park (Owen Humphreys/PA) Trent Boult takes the catch to dismiss India captain Virat Kohli as New Zealand beat India (Aijaz Rahi/AP) Fashion Sakala (left) celebrates after scoring as Rangers romped to a 6-1 win over Motherwell to take them four points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership (Jeff Holmes/PA)