Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Seven successive defeats sees Barnsley boss Markus get the chop

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 10:25 am
Barnsley have sacked head coach Markus Schopp (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley have sacked head coach Markus Schopp (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Barnsley have confirmed the departure of head coach Markus Schopp after five months in charge.

Schopp leaves the club after the Tykes suffered their seventh successive loss at the weekend with a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City.

Barnsley are currently second from bottom in the Championship with only eight points so far this season.

Joseph Laumann is set to take charge of the side for the midweek game against fellow strugglers Derby.

Schopp told the club website: “I would like to thank all those who have accompanied me in this short but very intense time.

“It is a pity that our hard work was not reflected in the results.

“I wish the club all the best for the future and that they will achieve all their goals.”

Chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: “On behalf of everyone at Oakwell, I would like to thank Markus for the last few months and wish him well for the next step in his career.

“I would like supporters to know that the process for finding a suitable replacement is underway and we will announce a new appointment in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]