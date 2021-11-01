Manager Neil Cox sacked as Scunthorpe sit bottom of League Two

Scunthorpe have announced manager Neil Cox has parted company with the club.

The Iron are currently bottom of Sky Bet League Two having won only two and lost eight of their 15 league games this season.

Scunthorpe finished 22nd last term – three points clear of the relegation zone – after appointing Cox in August 2020.

Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Colchester proved to be the final game of the 50-year-old’s tenure.

A statement on the club’s official website on Monday read: “Scunthorpe United has parted company with first-team manager Neil Cox and assistant manager Mark Lillis.

“We thank them both for their efforts while with the club.

“Coach Tony McMahon and goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite will take charge of the team for the FA Cup first-round game against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.”