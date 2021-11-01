Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts apologise after Orange Order’s ‘The Sash’ is played over PA system

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 11:57 am
The Sash was played over the Tynecastle PA system (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts have apologised after an Orange Order anthem was played over their public address system during a Tynecastle open day.

Video footage emerged on social media of ‘The Sash’ being relayed in the stadium during a Foundation of Hearts event on Sunday to celebrate the club’s new fan-owned status.

A club statement read: “During the day’s festivities, an incident occurred whereby a song was played over the PA system.

“The song in question has no connection to Hearts and it has no place at Tynecastle.

“As soon as the club was made aware of the issue the PA system was switched off, the incident investigated and swiftly concluded.

“Club officials apologised at the time to those inside the stadium who brought the matter to their attention.

“The club would now like to further extend that apology to our wider fanbase after videos of the incident were shared on social media.

“Procedures have already been implemented that will ensure such an incident is never repeated.”

