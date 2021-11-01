Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic defender Carl Starfelt expects to miss a couple of weeks through injury

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 12:13 pm
Celtic’s Carl Starfelt faces a couple of weeks out (Jane Barlow/PA)
Carl Starfelt looks set to miss Celtic’s next two matches after suffering a hamstring injury on Saturday.

The defender limped off midway through the second half of Celtic’s goalless draw with Livingston and manager Ange Postecoglou later revealed he would be sent for a scan.

The Swede has now told newspaper Aftonbladet in his homeland that he will probably be out for a “couple of weeks” once the scan confirms the extent of the injury early this week.

Celtic face Ferencvaros in the Europa League in Budapest on Thursday after getting their first points of the campaign with a win over the Hungarians in their previous game.

They then take on Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday ahead of the international break before returning to action in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals against St Johnstone at Hampden on November 20.

Nir Bitton dropped back into central defence when Starfelt went off on Saturday but Stephen Welsh is an option for Postecoglou in Hungary.

The 21-year-old has not played since Celtic’s previous encounter with Livingston, a 1-0 defeat on September 19, in which he played his 10th game of the season.

Bitton started Saturday’s game at the base of Celtic’s three-man central midfield after Callum McGregor moved forward following a hamstring injury to Tom Rogic.

Ismaila Soro and James McCarthy are alternatives in the deep midfield role but neither have played since September.

