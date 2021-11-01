Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dominic Iorfa doubtful as Sheffield Wednesday take on Sunderland

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 12:47 pm
Dominic Iorfa is a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Dominic Iorfa is a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa is a doubt for Tuesday night’s League One clash with Sunderland.

Iorfa missed the Owls’ 2-2 draw with Cheltenham at the weekend after sustaining a knock, and manager Darren Moore told the club website his chances of being involved against the Black Cats are 50/50.

Sam Hutchinson is also being assessed after sustaining a muscle problem and has not featured for Wednesday since they beat Bolton 1-0 on October 9.

Moore is also without long-term absentee Lewis Gibson, who is on loan from Everton.

Sunderland veteran Aiden McGeady will be unavailable due to suspension.

The winger will miss the chance to go up against his former club after being shown a second yellow card for a challenge during the Black Cats’ 5-1 defeat at Rotherham last time out.

Denver Hume is also a doubt for Lee Johnson’s side due to an ankle injury and missed the Rotherham game at the weekend.

On-loan Everton striker Nathan Broadhead is also likely to be absent with a hamstring injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]