Jonson Clarke-Harris in contention for Peterborough start against Huddersfield

Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is in contention to start as the Posh welcome Huddersfield to the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, top scorer in League One last season, came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Swansea and may start for the first time since serving a four-match ban for historic offensive social media posts.

Harrison Burrows was substituted in the first half at the weekend but it did not seem to be injury related.

Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones look set to miss out through injury once again.

Huddersfield have no new injury concerns following their 1-0 win over Millwall.

Town boss Carlos Corberan confirmed “every player is fine” after putting in more high-intensity effort than any other game the Terriers have played in this season.

Long-term injury absentees Pipa, Jordan Rhodes and Aaron Rowe are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Midfielder Alex Vallejo has not featured since Town’s 3-2 win over Blackburn in September due to a knee injury and will have an injection this week which will require a further four or five days recovery.