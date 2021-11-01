Viktor Gyokeres set to lead Coventry attack against former side Swansea

Viktor Gyokeres is set to lead the Coventry attack and attempt to show what former club Swansea missed out on last season.

Gyokeres made only two league starts during a disappointing three-month loan spell in south Wales, but the Sweden striker has scored nine goals in 15 appearances since making a permanent switch to Coventry from Brighton in July.

Coventry are fourth in the Sky Bet Championship after winning at Hull on Saturday, but Sky Blues boss Mark Robins could freshen his side up with games coming thick and fast.

Jamie Allen and Liam Kelly provide midfield options, while Tyler Walker could add energy in attack.

Swansea seem set to be unchanged after brushing Peterborough aside on Saturday.

Ethan Laird, Joel Piroe and Olivier Ntcham were all substituted during the second half of that convincing 3-0 victory.

But Russell Martin conceded that was done to give players a breather ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Coventry and the Swansea boss has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Midfielder Flynn Downes, who was impressive before losing his place to a tight hamstring, is likely to be on the bench again.