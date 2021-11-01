Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Viktor Gyokeres set to lead Coventry attack against former side Swansea

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 1:07 pm
Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres is set to line up against former club Swansea (Nigel French/PA)
Viktor Gyokeres is set to lead the Coventry attack and attempt to show what former club Swansea missed out on last season.

Gyokeres made only two league starts during a disappointing three-month loan spell in south Wales, but the Sweden striker has scored nine goals in 15 appearances since making a permanent switch to Coventry from Brighton in July.

Coventry are fourth in the Sky Bet Championship after winning at Hull on Saturday, but Sky Blues boss Mark Robins could freshen his side up with games coming thick and fast.

Jamie Allen and Liam Kelly provide midfield options, while Tyler Walker could add energy in attack.

Swansea seem set to be unchanged after brushing Peterborough aside on Saturday.

Ethan Laird, Joel Piroe and Olivier Ntcham were all substituted during the second half of that convincing 3-0 victory.

But Russell Martin conceded that was done to give players a breather ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Coventry and the Swansea boss has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Midfielder Flynn Downes, who was impressive before losing his place to a tight hamstring, is likely to be on the bench again.

