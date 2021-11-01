No fresh injury concerns for Crewe’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Doncaster

Crewe appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday’s home clash with fellow League One strugglers Doncaster.

Midfielder Callum Ainley remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem, and defenders Kayne Ramsay (leg) and Travis Johnson (ankle) are still out of action as well.

Forward Ben Knight made his comeback after an ankle issue as a substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to MK Dons.

That was a fourth-successive defeat for David Artell’s men, who are bottom of the table with eight points from 15 games.

Doncaster, three points better off in 23rd, hope to bounce back after being beaten 4-0 at Charlton on Saturday.

They are assessing Joe Dodoo after the forward sustained an ankle problem in the loss to the Addicks.

Tommy Rowe, who had been a doubt following a back spasm, came off the bench in that game and boss Richie Wellens is hopeful he will be fit for Tuesday night’s contest.

Ben Close, Jon Taylor and Cameron John are sidelined.