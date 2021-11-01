Joe Morrell could be back for Portsmouth against Cheltenham

Joe Morrell could return to the Portsmouth side for their Sly Bet League One clash against Cheltenham.

The midfielder missed Pompey’s 1-0 win over Bolton at the weekend with a tight groin, and manager Danny Cowley told the club website Morrell needed a bit more time due to a three-game week.

Morrell’s replacement, Ryan Tunnicliffe, could miss out after limping off just before half-time against Bolton.

Cowley is likely to still be without Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison but both are nearing returns to the side.

Cheltenham will be without Charlie Raglan.

The defender is expected to be out for four to six weeks as he recovers from a knee injury.

Michael Duff will also be without Will Boyle (ankle), Taylor Perry (hip) and Callum Wright (knee).

Duff revealed last week that Wright could make his return “hopefully some time in December”.