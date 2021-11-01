Callum Camps could make Fleetwood return against Wigan

Callum Camps could make his return to action in Fleetwood’s Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan.

The midfielder, having missed the previous outing with a knock, was back in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Wycombe but ended up an unused substitute.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for skipper Jordan Rossiter, who has been edging closer to fitness.

Darnell Johnson (Achilles) and Brad Halliday (knee) are long-term absentees.

Wigan have forward Callum Lang back available for the contest at Highbury Stadium.

Lang sat out the 2-0 win over Burton on Saturday as he served a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards this term.

Joe Bennett (knee), Tom Naylor (leg) and Jordan Cousins (hamstring) have been recovering from injuries.

Leam Richardson’s Latics are currently second in the table, while Simon Grayson’s Fleetwood are third from bottom.