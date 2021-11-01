Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Luton captain Sonny Bradley could make way against Boro

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 3:15 pm
Luton defender Sonny Bradley was replaced at half-time during Saturday’s defeat at Preston (Leila Coker/PA)
Luton defender Sonny Bradley was replaced at half-time during Saturday’s defeat at Preston (Leila Coker/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones could opt for change in a bid to return to winning ways as Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough head for Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening.

Jones withdrew skipper Sonny Bradley and holding midfielder Glen Rea at the break during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Preston in order to change the shape of his team as a five-game unbeaten run drew to a disappointing close.

Henri Lansbury and Admiral Muskwe took their places and will hope to get the nod once again for the clash with the Teessiders.

Kal Naismith returned from suspension in the same game, but fellow midfielder Luke Berry and striker Elijah Adebayo missed out through injury.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock will make late decisions on Martin Payero and Uche Ikpeazu ahead of his record 1,602nd game in English management.

Midfielder Payero managed to get through Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Birmingham despite complaining of a calf problem early on, but is a doubt for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Striker Ikpeazu, however, limped off before half-time and is not expected to be fit, although neither man has yet been ruled out.

Defender Anfernee Dijksteel returned to the bench at the weekend after missing seven games with a hamstring injury, but Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Marc Bola and Marcus Browne remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal