Jason Pearce set to keep Charlton spot as Addicks look to continue winning run

Jason Pearce is once again expected to start in the centre of defence in place of the injured Sam Lavelle as they take on Rotherham at The Valley.

Lavelle underwent surgery after suffering a groin injury against Sunderland last month and Pearce started in his place as they beat Doncaster 4-0.

Long-term absentees Ryan Inniss (quad) and Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) are set to miss out once again.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson will be looking to make it three wins from three since the Addicks parted company with Nigel Adkins.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is waiting on the fitness of midfielder Ben Wiles ahead of their trip south.

The 22-year-old was on the wrong end of a few challenges in the Millers’ 5-1 win over Sunderland at the weekend which left bruising on Wiles’ ankles.

Joe Mattock has been ruled out until the back end of November with an ankle injury, and will have no part to play in midweek.

Will Grigg will return to the fold after being unable to play against his parent club Sunderland on Saturday.