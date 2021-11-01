Birmingham will monitor Tahith Chong ahead of Bristol City clash

Birmingham will assess Tahith Chong ahead of their home game against Bristol City.

The winger, on loan from Manchester United, felt his hamstring tighten up in training on Friday and missed the win at Middlesbrough.

Chong has undergone a scan and his involvement on Tuesday night will depend on the results.

Kristian Pedersen is also a doubt after a hamstring problem saw him substituted at the Riverside Stadium. Maxime Colin (Achilles) is closing in on a return.

City will check on the fitness of Cameron Pring after the defender suffered a knock on Saturday.

Jay Dasilva replaced Pring early in the second half of the home win against Barnsley and he will slot into the back four should boss Nigel Pearson need to make a change.

Antoine Semenyo (knee) continues to work his way back to full fitness, while Nathan Baker (head injury), Joe Williams (hamstring), Tommy Conway (ankle) and Andy King (hamstring) are also unavailable due to injury.

Kasey Palmer and Zak Vyner are not injured but were left out of the squad against Barnsley, with Pearson saying in his post-match interviews that the pair would need to “train well” before they are involved again.