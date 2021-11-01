Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Birmingham will monitor Tahith Chong ahead of Bristol City clash

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 3:34 pm
Birmingham will check on the fitness of Tahith Chong (Mike Egerton/PA)
Birmingham will assess Tahith Chong ahead of their home game against Bristol City.

Birmingham will assess Tahith Chong ahead of their home game against Bristol City.

The winger, on loan from Manchester United, felt his hamstring tighten up in training on Friday and missed the win at Middlesbrough.

Chong has undergone a scan and his involvement on Tuesday night will depend on the results.

Kristian Pedersen is also a doubt after a hamstring problem saw him substituted at the Riverside Stadium. Maxime Colin (Achilles) is closing in on a return.

City will check on the fitness of Cameron Pring after the defender suffered a knock on Saturday.

Jay Dasilva replaced Pring early in the second half of the home win against Barnsley and he will slot into the back four should boss Nigel Pearson need to make a change.

Antoine Semenyo (knee) continues to work his way back to full fitness, while Nathan Baker (head injury), Joe Williams (hamstring), Tommy Conway (ankle) and Andy King (hamstring) are also unavailable due to injury.

Kasey Palmer and Zak Vyner are not injured but were left out of the squad against Barnsley, with Pearson saying in his post-match interviews that the pair would need to “train well” before they are involved again.

