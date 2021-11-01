Arthur Gnahoua set to miss Morecambe’s clash with Cambridge

Morecambe striker Arthur Gnahoua is likely to be missing once again for Tuesday night’s League One clash with Cambridge.

Gnahoua sat out Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Oxford with a knee injury and is expected to be sidelined for around another week.

Keeper Andre Da Silva Mendes (wrist) is due to return to full training next week, while midfielder Shane McLoughlin is a further week away.

Frontmen Jon Obika and Courtney Duffus (both thigh) remain on the casualty list.

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner is facing a defensive headache with full-back George Williams missing through suspension.

Williams picked up his fifth booking of the campaign during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wimbledon and must serve a one-match ban as a result.

Fellow defender Lloyd Jones is struggling with the groin problem which forced his early withdrawal at the weekend, while Bonner has other bumps and bruises to assess.

Midfielder Adam May will also be missing as he completes an enforced three-game lay-off following his red card against Shrewsbury, but keeper Dimitar Mitov is back in training after injury.