Garath McCleary may miss out again for Wycombe

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 4:01 pm
Garath McCleary could be a doubt for Wycombe (Tess Derry/PA)
Garath McCleary could be a doubt for Wycombe (Tess Derry/PA)

Garath McCleary could be a doubt for Wycombe ahead of their clash with Ipswich.

The forward missed Saturday’s draw with Fleetwood due to a shoulder injury he picked up against Crewe.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth will also be without long-term absentee Nick Freeman who sustained a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Wycombe are currently third in the Sky Bet League One table with 31 points.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook could be forced to make changes to his side ahead of the trip.

Janoi Donacien and Wes Burns are doubtful after missing Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Plymouth due to illness.

Sone Aluko could also be a doubt after missing the Pilgrims game with a groin problem.

Tom Carroll (hip) and Scott Fraser (unknown) remain sidelined for the Tractor Boys.

