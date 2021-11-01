Buttler praised for stunning century in England win – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association November 1, 2021, 6:31 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 7:05 pm Jos Buttler earned praise for his century (Aijaz Rahi/AP) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 1. Football Tottenham parted company with Nuno Espirito Santo. Club announcement.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 1, 2021 And there was plenty of reaction. Never nice to see a manager get sacked but if @SpursOfficial want a manager to play ‘the Spurs way’ then you’d think the next manager they appoint will be able to coach that style of play. Their last two appointments have been baffling.— michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 1, 2021 Nuno has been fired. @SpursOfficial are something of a shambles at present.— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) November 1, 2021 Age is no barrier for Zlatan. Reminder pic.twitter.com/2AnBXY1yYn— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) October 31, 2021 Sergio Aguero made history on this day in 2017. 4 years ago today, we had a new all-time scorer! 🇦🇷👑📆 #OnThisDay 2017#ManCity pic.twitter.com/kSDDyUNRU4— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 1, 2021 Cricket Jos Buttler received plaudits after scoring a century in England’s win against Sri Lanka. UNIVERSE JOS! 🔥A stunning innings! 👏Scorecard: https://t.co/GLBJ4AX5us#T20WorldCup | @JosButtler pic.twitter.com/fCZTZw2ZsA— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 1, 2021 Best in the world @josbuttler 👏 👏— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 1, 2021 That’s a seriously good knock by @josbuttler very well played and great to watch.— David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 1, 2021 The BEST .. @josbuttler #T20WorldCup— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 1, 2021 @josbuttler wow 🔥🔥🔥— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) November 1, 2021 Seriously unbelievable @josbuttler! Tough pitch, targeted his bowlers and went hot at the end! Welcome to the hundred in all formats club 😉 #ENGvSL— Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) November 1, 2021 Tennis Time has flown for Johanna Konta. My phone tells me this is from a year ago.In my head it feels like it was about two Thursdays ago.Where has this year gone? 🤷♀️🍂🍂It’s basically Christmas 😬 pic.twitter.com/lDpgbnvtSQ— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) November 1, 2021 Coco Gauff does Halloween. #halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/nF2EhUZ6lg— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) November 1, 2021 Formula One Nico Rosberg – a knight in shining armour. Happy Halloween 👻 Our girls are terrified by halloween. The knight was the only costume that was ok for them… 🙀 pic.twitter.com/1MYFIabz85— Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) October 31, 2021 Carlos Sainz was preparing for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix. 💪🏼 Batteries charged and ready for the triple header! First stop Mexican GP!! 🇲🇽–#carlossainz#essereFerrari pic.twitter.com/GkrCM1qpcJ— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) November 1, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up