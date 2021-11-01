Hibernian facing Covid-19 crisis ahead of rearranged Ross County clash

Hibernian could be without a full team of players for their swiftly-rearranged game against Ross County.

Hibs reported two positive Covid-19 cases among their players on Saturday morning, which forced the cinch Premiership game in Dingwall to be postponed because of the number of close contacts.

The game was subsequently rearranged for Wednesday evening despite Hibs’ protests to the Scottish Professional Football League.

Fully-vaccinated players who return a negative PCR test and remain asymptomatic can end their self-isolation periods.

However, Hibs reported further positive tests on Sunday with four more players believed to have been affected.

Hibs were already without Kyle Magennis (groin), Daniel McKay (ankle), Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) through injuries.

Scott Allan had also been listed as a doubt through illness ahead of Saturday’s initial trip to Dingwall.

Centre-back Darren McGregor is free from suspension after missing last Wednesday’s defeat by Celtic but Jack Ross is likely to have to call upon a number of youth players for the trip to the Highlands.

Hibernian Under-18s hit six goals past Hamilton on Friday night with Connor Young grabbing a hat-trick.

The Scottish football authorities dropped the mandatory use of physical distancing procedures for players in early October, explaining that it was appropriate for clubs to make their “own business decisions based on their own risk assessments”.

However, clubs were also warned that close contact criteria remained at two metres and could impact fixtures and availability of players.