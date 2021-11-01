Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hibernian facing Covid-19 crisis ahead of rearranged Ross County clash

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 7:25 pm
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross faces major disruption (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross faces major disruption (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hibernian could be without a full team of players for their swiftly-rearranged game against Ross County.

Hibs reported two positive Covid-19 cases among their players on Saturday morning, which forced the cinch Premiership game in Dingwall to be postponed because of the number of close contacts.

The game was subsequently rearranged for Wednesday evening despite Hibs’ protests to the Scottish Professional Football League.

Fully-vaccinated players who return a negative PCR test and remain asymptomatic can end their self-isolation periods.

However, Hibs reported further positive tests on Sunday with four more players believed to have been affected.

Hibs were already without Kyle Magennis (groin), Daniel McKay (ankle), Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) through injuries.

Scott Allan had also been listed as a doubt through illness ahead of Saturday’s initial trip to Dingwall.

Centre-back Darren McGregor is free from suspension after missing last Wednesday’s defeat by Celtic but Jack Ross is likely to have to call upon a number of youth players for the trip to the Highlands.

Hibernian Under-18s hit six goals past Hamilton on Friday night with Connor Young grabbing a hat-trick.

The Scottish football authorities dropped the mandatory use of physical distancing procedures for players in early October, explaining that it was appropriate for clubs to make their “own business decisions based on their own risk assessments”.

However, clubs were also warned that close contact criteria remained at two metres and could impact fixtures and availability of players.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal