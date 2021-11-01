Reading boss Veljko Paunovic in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic is in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, the Championship club have announced.

Paunovic is experiencing “mild symptoms”, the Royals said in a statement on the club’s official website.

The statement added: “As a precaution and a routine part of our COVID-19 protocol at Bearwood Park, screening and testing of the first team squad yielded a full round of negative results ahead of our trip to Millwall on Tuesday night.

“Assistant Manager Marko Mitrovic will act as Head Coach in the interim as the Royals head to the Den on Tuesday evening and Marko, the coaching staff and the team will be in constant contact with Pauno before, during and after the game against the Lions tomorrow night.”