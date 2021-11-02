Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England paceman Tymal Mills to undergo scan to determine extent of quad injury

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 10:33 am
Tymal Mills has taken seven wickets for England at the T20 World Cup (Aijaz Rahi/AP/PA)
Tymal Mills faces a scan on a tight right quad in the next couple of days that will likely determine whether or not he is involved in the remainder of England’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Mills limped off the field during England’s Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday evening, having reached for his upper leg after abruptly pulling up in his delivery stride midway through his second over.

He was unable to return as Eoin Morgan’s side moved to the brink of the semi-finals courtesy of a hard-fought 26-run win and England say Mills will undergo a scan “in the next 48 hours to determine the extent of the injury”.

The left-arm quick will almost certainly miss the final group game against South Africa on Saturday but England do not need to take risks with anyone given their passage to the knockout stages is virtually assured.

England and Mills will be hoping the assessment highlights nothing major, with fellow bowlers Mark Wood and Tom Curran unavailable for selection in the four matches so far because of ankle and knee problems respectively.

England have left-arm options in David Willey in their squad while Reece Topley is among the travelling reserves but they will have their fingers crossed about a player who has impressed on his international comeback.

Mills made a heartwarming first England appearance last month against the West Indies in both sides’ tournament opener after more than four injury-plagued years away from the international arena.

He is England’s joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven scalps, with his subtle changes of pace making him an attractive option at the end of the innings, to help England to four wins from four matches.

