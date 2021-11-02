Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stoke striker Jacob Brown handed Scotland call-up for World Cup qualifiers

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 12:32 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 1:45 pm
Stoke’s Jacob Brown is in the Scotland squad (Tim Goode/PA)
Stoke striker Jacob Brown has won a first Scotland call-up for the final two group games in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The likes of Tony Watt, Johnny Russell and Eamonn Brophy had been touted for recalls but Steve Clarke sprang a surprise by opting for English-born Brown.

The 23-year-old former Barnsley player has scored four goals and created five others in 19 appearances for Sky Bet Championship club Stoke this season.

With Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes suspended for Scotland’s trip to Moldova, Brown has been added to a forward contingent which also features Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Fraser.

Manager Clarke said: “Jacob has been on the radar for quite a while here at the Scottish FA. He almost got an under-21 call-up just before Covid hit. He is a young man who has been on the radar for a while.

“He moved from Barnsley to Stoke, he has done really well at Stoke, playing as a striker in a 3-5-2, he can play as the lone striker.

“He is quick, direct and he has caught my eye. He has four goals and four assists in the Championship this year, I know that is a tough league.

“So it is a chance to put Jacob in the squad and hopefully he does well for us.”

Clarke revealed he had canvassed the opinion of several people, including Stoke boss Michael O’Neill.

He said: “I’ve spoken to many people, Michael is one of them. As I said we have been looking at him for a little while.

“I just feel that with Lyndon and Ryan Christie being suspended for the first game, it is a chance to bring Jacob into the squad, let him have a look at us and we have a look at him. He is in the squad to be involved.”

Zander Clark
Zander Clark is back in the Scotland squad (Claus Bech/PA)

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark replaces Motherwell’s Liam Kelly, while Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been selected despite an ankle injury.

The goalkeeper change and the addition of Brown are the only differences in Clarke’s squad from last month.

Scotland need three points from games against Moldova in Chisinau on November 12 and Denmark at Hampden three days later, to guarantee a play-off place.

