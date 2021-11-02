Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland forwards Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge ruled out of Australia clash

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 1:01 pm
Rory Sutherland is injured (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland have lost Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge to injury ahead of their clash with Australia on Sunday.

Uncapped Glasgow flanker Darge did not feature in Scotland’s emphatic win over Tonga on Saturday while British and Irish Lions prop Sutherland was absent as Worcester beat Sale.

Edinburgh forward Magnus Bradbury, a late call-up to the squad last week, and winger Damien Hoyland, have also dropped out after not featuring against Tonga.

Three uncapped props – Northampton’s Nick Auterac, Javan Sebastian of Scarlets and versatile Wasps forward Robin Hislop – have been added to the squad.

They had all been called up to Scotland’s squad for the ill-fated summer tour which saw all three games cancelled.

Glasgow lock Scott Cummings also comes in but is unavailable for selection following surgery on a hand injury last month.

