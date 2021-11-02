Hibs cast doubt on rearranged Ross County game by cancelling press conference

Hibernian have cast doubt on their rearranged game against Ross County by cancelling their pre-match press conference.

The cinch Premiership game was rescheduled for Wednesday evening after a Covid-19 outbreak forced Saturday’s game to be postponed at short notice.

Two Hibs players tested positive on Saturday morning, meaning they could not field a team given the number of close contacts.

Although fully-vaccinated close contacts can exit self-isolation if they return a negative PCR test, Hibs stated they had further positive tests on Sunday.

The club expressed their unhappiness at being told by the Scottish Professional Football League to play the game in Dingwall on Wednesday and were expected to be without a full team of players with five already out of Saturday’s game through injury.

They cancelled their scheduled zoom call with the media at short notice on Tuesday afternoon and promised “more information on this in due course”.