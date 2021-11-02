Bournemouth to assess Jordan Zemura ahead of match with Preston By Press Association November 2, 2021, 1:18 pm Jordan Zemura is an injury doubt (Mark Kerton/PA) Bournemouth will check on the fitness of Jordan Zemura ahead of the visit of Preston. Zemura had to be substituted during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Reading with an ankle knock. Fellow midfielder Lewis Cook is fit again after a long absence. Cook was named on the bench against the Royals after more than seven months on the sidelines following a serious knee injury sustained at Preston in March. Matthew Olosunde is set to miss out again for Preston. The full-back, who is still awaiting his North End debut, has a tight hamstring. Winger Josh Murphy is out with an ankle injury and striker Ched Evans remains sidelined buy a foot problem. Izzy Brown and Connor Wickham are long-term absentees. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Plymouth midfielder Jordan Houghton suspended for Ipswich clash Femi Azeez expected to miss Reading’s home clash with Bournemouth Alan Browne back from suspension as Preston face Luton Preston welcome back Ali McCann while James Milner misses out for Liverpool