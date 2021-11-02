Darnell Furlong banned for West Brom’s clash against Hull

West Brom’s Darnell Furlong is banned for Wednesday’s visit of Hull.

The defender was sent off in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham with the Baggies opting not to appeal against the decision.

Alex Mowatt remains sidelined with a foot injury with boss Valerien Ismael hopeful of having the midfielder available after the international break.

Grady Diangana is fit again after two substitute appearances against Bristol City and Fulham following a hamstring injury.

Hull boss Grant McCann is hopeful he will have George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood fit to face the Baggies.

Midfielder Honeyman missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Coventry through illness.

Smallwood was taken off at the break after suffering a cut just below his eye against the Sky Blues.

Tyler Smith has been left out of Hull’s last three games with McCann confirming it was down to selection, not injury.