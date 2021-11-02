Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darnell Furlong banned for West Brom’s clash against Hull

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 2:25 pm
West Brom’s Darnell Furlong was sent off against Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)
West Brom's Darnell Furlong was sent off against Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

West Brom’s Darnell Furlong is banned for Wednesday’s visit of Hull.

The defender was sent off in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham with the Baggies opting not to appeal against the decision.

Alex Mowatt remains sidelined with a foot injury with boss Valerien Ismael hopeful of having the midfielder available after the international break.

Grady Diangana is fit again after two substitute appearances against Bristol City and Fulham following a hamstring injury.

Hull boss Grant McCann is hopeful he will have George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood fit to face the Baggies.

Midfielder Honeyman missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Coventry through illness.

Smallwood was taken off at the break after suffering a cut just below his eye against the Sky Blues.

Tyler Smith has been left out of Hull’s last three games with McCann confirming it was down to selection, not injury.

