Sam Gallagher a doubt for Blackburn’s clash with Fulham

Blackburn look set to be without Sam Gallagher for the visit of Fulham.

The striker came off injured against Derby at the weekend and is rated as doubtful.

Defender Ryan Nyambe could return after a hamstring problem.

Daniel Ayala and Harry Pickering are likely to sit out again with calf injuries.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo misses out on a return to his former club.

Adarabioyo starts a three-match ban following his red card in the win over West Brom.

Michael Hector could therefore earn a recall in central defence.

Ivan Cavaleiro, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ty Francois are set to miss out again through injury.