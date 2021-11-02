Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wales international Taulupe Faletau to leave Bath at end of season

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 2:51 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 5:01 pm
Wales forward Taulupe Faletau will leave Bath at the end of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bath have confirmed that Wales star Taulupe Faletau will leave the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of this season.

In a statement, Bath said that Faletau will be departing the Recreation Ground “for an unnamed Welsh side”.

But the PA news agency understands that the back-row forward is to join Cardiff, with an announcement expected by the Arms Park region later this week.

Faletau, who has won 86 caps and played in five British and Irish Lions Tests, is now with the Wales squad preparing for remaining Autumn Nations Series games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

He has not played so far this season due to an ankle injury, but would have been unavailable for Wales’ 54-16 defeat against New Zealand on Saturday.

That game fell outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, with English clubs not releasing Welsh players for such fixtures.

Faletau will become the latest high-profile capture for Cardiff after they signed fly-half Rhys Priestland from Bath earlier this year, while Wasps flanker Thomas Young is also on his way to the Arms Park next summer.

British and Irish Lions Training Sesssion – Hermanus High School
Taulupe Faletau training with the British and Irish Lions in South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)

Bath said: “The number eight has his sights set on the 2023 World Cup and will return to the Welsh region in order to put himself in the best possible position to perform for his country.”

And Faletau added: “I will leave Bath at the end of the season with fond memories, both professionally and personally, plus two Bath-born sons.

“Bath has been a brilliant club for me over the years and I owe it a lot.

“I will miss the team and everyone at the club, but my heart is set on returning to Wales and hopefully continuing my international playing ambitions. It feels like the right time for me and my family to return home.”

Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper said: “It continues to be a privilege to work with Taulupe. He is a world-class number eight who makes a significant impact on the field.

“As we develop our squad for 2022, a crucial factor is the availability of our players throughout the season.

“Having a squad that can compete during the international calendar is becoming fundamental as the quality of competition in the Premiership increases.

“Taulupe leaves with our blessing and we all wish him well for his future.”

Hooper said the coronavirus pandemic has changed the rugby landscape and the growing crossover between club and international fixtures was a major factor in Faletau’s end-of-season departure.

Bath v Exeter Chiefs – Gallagher Premiership – Recreation Ground
Stuart Hooper highlighted the growing crossover between the club and international game as a major factor in Taulupe Faletau’s end-of-season departure (Steven Paston/PA)

“When we started building this squad three years ago the world was moving to a point where we were going to have very limited crossovers between the club and international calendar,” Hooper said.

“By next season we were getting to the point where there was only going to be one or two games that crossed over. The reality is that Covid hit and that changed the landscape.

“If you’re an England player you miss 13 games, which is massive, and the quality of the Premiership is there for everyone to see.

“Taulupe is a fantastic player and we’ll miss him. But there is an element that we strategically focus our resource where we can and have people available for the whole year which is massively important.”

Rugby Union – Amlin Challenge Cup – Pool 2 – Bath Rugby v Newport Gwent Dragons – Recreation Ground
Former Dragons forward Taulupe Faletau last played his club rugby in Wales in 2016 (Tim Ireland/PA)

Hooper, however, suggested that Bath would still sign international players in the future.

He said: “It’s about the context of the position, the other people you have in that position, the nationality of players, the games you are likely to play.

“You can’t put a blanket across it and say you don’t want to sign internationals.

“Internationals are still a huge part, and a valuable part, of what we do but there has to be a balance.”

